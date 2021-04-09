Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Post $3.03 EPS

Brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.23. The Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

NYSE:COO opened at $381.02 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $401.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.69 and its 200-day moving average is $360.60.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,912,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

