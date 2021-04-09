Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Post $3.03 EPS

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Brokerages expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.23. The Cooper Companies reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

NYSE:COO opened at $381.02 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $401.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.69 and its 200-day moving average is $360.60.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,912,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.