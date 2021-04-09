Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 611.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

TBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,614,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,075,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

