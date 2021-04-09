Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%.

UPLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $349,788.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,232.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,745,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,001 shares of company stock worth $13,289,812. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,745,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.