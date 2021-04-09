Zacks: Analysts Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.35. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 165.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSET. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised their price objective on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $255.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $28.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

