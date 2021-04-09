Zacks: Analysts Expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.60. 4,854,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,464,697. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

