Zacks: Analysts Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce sales of $7.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.06 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $7.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $29.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $32.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of CHMI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 152,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

