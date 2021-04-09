Zacks: Analysts Expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.01). Neovasc reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neovasc.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

NVCN stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.58. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.