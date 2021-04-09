Zacks: Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce $14.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $20.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $66.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.76 million to $67.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $86.54 million, with estimates ranging from $80.80 million to $92.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,486. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $195.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,700,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

