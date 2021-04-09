Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Banco Santander (Brasil) reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE BSBR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0254 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

