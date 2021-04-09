Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will report sales of $2.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,474 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $69,930,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after buying an additional 2,426,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,918. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.