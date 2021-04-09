Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. CyberArk Software posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,920.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.58. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

