Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.71). ION Geophysical reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 284.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.43 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:IO opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

