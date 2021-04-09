Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). National CineMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

NCMI traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,318. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $353.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 1,663.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 193,749 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 11.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

