Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.15. REV Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 322.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,105 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.81. 2,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

