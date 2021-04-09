Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $136.51 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%.

MGEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGE Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $72.17. 1,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

