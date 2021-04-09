Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to announce sales of $137.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $152.23 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $113.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $606.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $682.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $767.34 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $71.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $69.56 and a one year high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,747,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,314,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

