Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Hold

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.83 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $158.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 25,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $729,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,562 shares of company stock worth $884,975. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

