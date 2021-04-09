Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

