Zacks Investment Research Downgrades International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Hold

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.73. 132,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,559. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $562.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.44.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 96.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

