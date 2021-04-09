Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Hold

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS opened at $268.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.78. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $125.03 and a 1 year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.