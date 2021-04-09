Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Hold

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

PCB stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $230.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $50,830.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

