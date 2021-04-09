Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Hold

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of POR opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $53.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

