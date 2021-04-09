Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Hold

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Shares of SBFG opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.23. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

