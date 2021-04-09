Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $77.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Selective Insurance have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should gain from active portfolio management.The company estimates investment income of $182 million from alternative investments in 2021. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in company’s growth. The company boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment that enhances shareholders value. However, its exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility. High costs put pressure on operating margin expansion. Also, its high debt level and lower times interest earned remain concern.”

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $77.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,020,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 42,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

