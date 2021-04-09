Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) to Sell

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $30,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,851 shares of company stock worth $1,758,077. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

