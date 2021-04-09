Zacks Investment Research Lowers Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. HSBC cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.