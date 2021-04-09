Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Sell

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MIME. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Shares of MIME opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 169.17, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $772,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $7,155,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

