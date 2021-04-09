Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) to Sell

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 6,526,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,384,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 186,025 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

