Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on BBDC. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

BBDC opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.01 million, a PE ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 124.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 959,979 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Barings BDC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Barings BDC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 60,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.