Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) to “Hold”

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $369.93 million, a PE ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 1.56. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $72.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 164,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

