Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to “Hold”

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. Analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,330,000 after buying an additional 641,356 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,166,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after buying an additional 54,757 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after buying an additional 776,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,156,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

