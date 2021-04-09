Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to “Hold”

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, UBS Group raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $7.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.82.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 395,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,543 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 118,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

