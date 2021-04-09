Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Hold

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 428,534 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.