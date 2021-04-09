Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to “Hold”

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,162.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

