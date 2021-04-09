ZClassic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,529.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 38% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $12,529.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.08 or 0.00327430 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.79 or 0.00183740 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00128100 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 101.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001641 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 106.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,164,423 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

