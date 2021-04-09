Zel Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.20 or 0.00333239 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00180430 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00123633 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007227 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

