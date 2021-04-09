Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.86.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15. Insiders have sold a total of 123,128 shares of company stock valued at $17,587,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Zendesk by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $142.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day moving average is $132.54. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.