ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 4.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $29.14. Approximately 9,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 840,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

