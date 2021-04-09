ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,047,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $48.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $5,057,236.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,057,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,942,490 shares of company stock worth $264,065,013 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

