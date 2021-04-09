Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 923,303 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

