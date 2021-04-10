-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

