$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth about $777,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 119,626 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth about $650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $172.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

