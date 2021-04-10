$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.21. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.11. 238,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,458,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,559,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kirby by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284,297 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

