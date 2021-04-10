$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.30. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMED opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

