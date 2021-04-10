$0.48 EPS Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Green Brick Partners posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,062 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 980,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

GRBK stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 734,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,060. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

