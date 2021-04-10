$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,677 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.50. 512,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

