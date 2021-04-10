$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.87. 20,020,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,737,674. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $236.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

