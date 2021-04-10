$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Several research firms have commented on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.13. 79,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.37 million, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.