$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,698,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $72.79 and a one year high of $105.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.