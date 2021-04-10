$0.70 EPS Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of DXC opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

